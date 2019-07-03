Dad (80) kills self after row with son

An 80 year old Chipinge man hanged himself in an abandoned hut following a dispute with his son who blamed him for his misfortunes.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident, which occurred last week in Marenga Village under Chief Garawa.

Samuel Siyadzeya could not contain accusations by his eldest son, Solomon (60), who suggested that he was responsible for his misfortunes.

Siyadzeya had a history of suicidal tendencies.

He had tried to kill himself before, but was restrained by his sons.

Insp Kakohwa said Siyadzeya used a wire to hang himself from roof trusses.

He appealed to the public to resolve family disputes peacefully.

“People should find better ways to settle their disputes than to kill themselves,” said Insp Kakohwa. The Herald