Reveller loses eye in brawl

By Lawrence Chitumba

A Bindura woman struck a fellow reveller with a bottle on the eye resulting in it being removed.

Melody Chironga (27) of House Number 2517, Aerodrome, Bindura who is facing assault charges, pleaded guilty to the offence.

She had been remanded out of custody on her own cognisant to June 26, but has since absconded.

In remanding her out of the custody, the court had taken into consideration that Chironga is pregnant and that the complainant’s medical report was still to be availed since he was still admitted in hospital.

Bindura magistrate, Mrs Ethel Chichera presided over the case, while Ms Tariro Janhi prosecuted. Ms Janhi told the court that on June 15 and at Piki Shopping Centre in Bindura, Lloyd Khama (44) of House Number 1362, Chiwaridzo Township had a misunderstanding with Fortune Gumbonzwanda.

Chironga, who is Gumbonzwanda’s friend then charged towards Khama and struck him on the right eye with a bottle.

Khama sustained injuries on the eye, resulting in it being removed. The Herald