Nyagura’s case postponed

By Geraldine Zaranyika

The trial of former University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, who is accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD, was yesterday postponed to September 27.

Grace Mugabe and Levi Nyagura
This was after the State made an application for postponement as there is an application for matter review being dealt with at the High Court. It is anticipated that the High Court would have dealt with the case at the end of September.

Nyagura appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya, who postponed the matter.

The State alleges that Nyagura awarded Mrs Mugabe the higher degree at the University of Zimbabwe in 2014.

The matter came to light when senior academic staff in the Department of Sociology raised concern over the procedures taken to award Mrs Mugabe the degree. The Herald

