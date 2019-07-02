Mane double sends Senegal into last 16

Sadio Mane scored twice as Senegal eased to a Group C victory over Kenya and booked their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Liverpool forward had a first-half penalty saved by Kenya keeper Patrick Matasi, before adding to Ismaila Sarr’s volley with a placed effort.

Mane then converted a second spot-kick after Philemon Otieno was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Sarr late on.

Senegal face Uganda in the last 16 on 5 July.

Kenya could still qualify as one of the best four third-placed teams, depending on the results in the final games in Group E and F.

However, Monday’s result means DR Congo definitely qualify from Group A with a superior goal difference. BBC Sports