Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Mane double sends Senegal into last 16

8,007 0

Sadio Mane scored twice as Senegal eased to a Group C victory over Kenya and booked their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadio Mane's two goals make him the joint leading scorer at this year's tournament
Sadio Mane’s two goals make him the joint leading scorer at this year’s tournament

The Liverpool forward had a first-half penalty saved by Kenya keeper Patrick Matasi, before adding to Ismaila Sarr’s volley with a placed effort.

Mane then converted a second spot-kick after Philemon Otieno was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Sarr late on.

Senegal face Uganda in the last 16 on 5 July.

Related Articles

Warriors elimination hurts Egyptian fans

17,643 1

Elvis Chipezeze apologises to the nation

43,496 3

Boycott threats kept Caf worried

25,489 0

Zifa issue apology

8,839 2

Kenya could still qualify as one of the best four third-placed teams, depending on the results in the final games in Group E and F.

However, Monday’s result means DR Congo definitely qualify from Group A with a superior goal difference. BBC Sports

You might also like More from author