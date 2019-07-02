I won’t stop fighting IAAF rules: Caster

Caster Semenya says her long-running case over testosterone levels in female athletes has “destroyed” her “mentally and physically”.

The South African claimed she has been “crucified”, but will “never stop fighting” against IAAF rules governing testosterone levels in female athletes.

The 800m world and Olympic champion said she will not race at the World Championships if she loses her appeal.

She again won the 800m in Sunday’s Diamond League meet in California.

She said: “If I’m not running 800m, I’m not running in the world championships.

“My goals are to defend my world title. So if I’m not allowed I’m not allowed.”

She added: “No 1500m, no nothing. I’m just going to take a vacation and then come back next year.” — BBC Sport.