Tunisia says 92-year-old president improving after falling ill

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi’s health was improving on Friday and the 92-year-old was expected to be discharged from hospital soon, his office said, a day after he fell ill.

“His state of health is improving,” presidential spokesperson Saida Garrach told Tunisian public radio.

“He had a meeting with the defence minister at around 07:45, and they exchanged information on the situation in the country,” she added.

The spokesperson gave assurances that president should be released from hospital “soon”, without providing further details.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, killing one police officer and wounding several other people.

On Thursday, the presidency said Essebsi “was taken seriously ill and transferred to the military hospital in Tunis”. — AFP