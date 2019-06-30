Mandida explains leaving Bosso: “I am a family man with obligations”

By Ngqwele Dube and Don Makanyanga

OUTGOING Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu, has attributed his departure in the middle of a three-year contract to the untenable financial situation in the country which has forced him to look elsewhere for a better offer.

Khathazile, as Ndlovu was known during his days as a player, had come up with a much trumpeted about three-year plan that was aimed at ensuring Bosso wins the championship, which they last won in 2006.

Ndlovu attended his last training session yesterday and is heading to Botswana’s Gaborone United.

“Highlanders have managed to keep their part of the bargain and they are paying me the amount we agreed, but unfortunately the past year has seen changes in the country’s economic fundamentals that have resulted in high inflation that eroded the amount I am being paid.

“I am a family man with obligations to meet hence when a better offer came up I could not resist it.

“With a club like ours that is reliant on sponsors, you understand that we cannot be going back to them every other month, every two weeks, asking for an increase to match inflation.

“It’s impossible,” he said, adding he was sad to walk away from Bosso at this juncture.

Ndlovu said he believes he leaves the project he started last year on a firm footing and is confident his two assistants (Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu) can run with it and bring tangible results.

Ndlovu’s departure comes at a time when the Castle Lager Premiership is expected to return after a two week break to make way for the Zimbabwe Warriors Africa Cup of Nations Group Stages matches which come to an end tonight when the Warriors take on the Democratic Republic of Congo in a Group A knock-out stage decider.

Action resumes this Saturday.

Much like Ndlovu, many clubs have been crying foul over the high cost of running a football club with some believed to be forking out more than what the PSL is offering as prize money.

Clubs have been operating on a budget of plus or minus to one million dollars per season incentives, pre-match expenses, match-day expenses: which include the statutory levies (Zifa and PSL), ground hiring, PA system, Ambulance, security and stewards, post-match expenses as the major hindrance to hosting a match which has been described as a loss making venture.

“All these expenses have made it difficult of late for clubs to break-even and in most cases losses are inevitable. With changes prevailing, most of the afore highlighted expenses have doubled and trebbled rendering matches an obvious loss endeavour.

By week 10 of the Castle Lager Premier League Premiership Manica Diamond chairman Masimba Chihuahua said his club had already chewed close to three quarters of their annual budget which is about$1 million.

“As we speak we have already chewed almost three quarters of our budget for the whole season,” said Chihohwa.

Club officials who spoke to The Sunday Mail on condition of anonymity related to the Premiership new-boys case calling for the intervention by the PSL including the review of the prize money which currently stands at $100 000.

“It is important to note that prize money is not money to cover the clubs’ operational costs, but it is a reward for participating in the Castle Lager PSL.

“It’s a sponsorship for the competition, not for the clubs or the League, as such, clubs should look for different means to cover their costs, either through acquiring sponsorship or selling of merchandise,” said Bare.

Meanwhile, the return of the top flight will see log leaders FC Platinum Stars hosting Manica Diamond at Mandava Stadium while Ngezi Platinum Stars host Highlanders at Baobab Stadium.

Harare Giants Dynamos host a high flying Chapungu, while the Green Machine embark on a long trip to Kariba were they face ZPC Kariba. Harare City take on ZPC Kariba, with title favourites Chicken Inn hosting Mushowani FC. The Sunday Mail