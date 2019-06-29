Man steals from Chronicle office

By Michelle Gwizi

A 19-YEAR-OLD man of no fixed abode appeared in court for stealing a computer central processing unit from The Chronicle.

Sifiso Sibanda pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lesigo Ngwenya who sentenced him to three months in prison.

“It is an offence to steal therefore you have to be punished for your act. You are sentenced to three months effective,” said the magistrate.

The Chronicle was represented by a security guard Mr John Mutata (37).

Mr Leonard Chile, for the State, said on June 24 this year at around 3.40AM and at The Chronicle Building located at Corner 9th Avenue and George Silundika Street, Sibanda unlawfully broke into the office.

“He intentionally without authority entered the office by forcing the window open and stole a Cisco switch and a Del Central Processing Unit (CPU) knowing that Chronicle was entitled to it,” said Mr Chile.He said Sibanda was caught crouching while disconnecting a computer.

“Mr Mutata saw Sibanda inside an office and alerted his colleagues who helped him keep the door closed as they sought the police.

“The police on patrol were called. They rushed to the office leading to Sibanda’s arrest,” said Mr Chile.

The total value of the stolen gadgets is $1 600 and all were recovered. The Chronicle