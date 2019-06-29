Is it ok to move back in with your parents?

By Tonderai Zvimba

For many, moving back to your parents’ house is something which is regarded as embarrassing and a sign that one has failed in life.

A couple of days ago, hip hop musician Stunner became a subject of mockery as there were reports that he had moved back to his parents’ home in Glen Norah, Harare as he was struggling financially.

A lot of people on social media shared their views on his move with some supporting him while others urged him to man up.

Some, with this turbulent economy which the country is currently going through, said Stunner had made the right decision especially considering that rentals have more than quadrupled.

Commented Talent Mashora: “Everyone in Zimbabwe is going through difficult times including these celebrities. That’s the problem of being a public figure in Zimbabwe — people assume that celebrities are living the rich life while it’s just hand to mouth.

“Some landlords now want their money in US dollars so if this is true, Stunner made a very good decision.”

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with moving back in with your parents. We should swallow our pride as Zimbabweans. Why struggle with paying rent if you can live with your parents?

“The people who are making fun of Stunner are the ones who have never moved out of their parents’ house,” said Byron Mashapa.

Moving out of your parent’s house is usually an indicator that you can independently take care of yourself. And when things do not work out, people should swallow their pride and move back suggested others. Because of this fear of being labelled as a failure, some are in marriages which they should have long walked out of as they cannot go back to their parents’ home.

Another local musician, Rockford ‘Roki’ Josphat last year relocated to his rural village in Seke where he is now living with his sister and children as a result of financial challenges.

However, it is not everyone who was in support of Stunner’s decision of moving back in with his parents like one Facebook user Alex Munyati who said:

“There’s no way we can justify moving back in with your parents when you are 39-years-old. These celebrities want to portray a fake flamboyant lifestyle yet in reality, they are broke.”

Stunner, in an interview on Power FM this week, denied that he had moved back to his parents’ house saying he was there temporarily to get a ghetto inspiration for his upcoming album.

But whatever the case, the lesson from Stunner is that people, when working, must take time to fix their parents home and ensure it is up to date because in the event that you find yourself back there, you certainly would not want to sleep on a single bed, or worse off, hit the floor. The Chronicle