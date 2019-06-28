Hubby ‘beats wife to death’ after seeing her with another man

By Lisa Mangena

A 39-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly beat his wife to death after he saw her with another man.

Enock Sibanda of Luveve 5 suburb allegedly killed his wife who was only identified as Mrs Sibanda, on May 23 this year.

Sibanda was represented by Mr Tanaka Muganyi from Tanaka Law Chambers when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and was remanded out of custody on $300 bail to July 10 for trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Steward Madzore said on May 23, Sibanda allegedly saw his wife with a man that he suspected to be her lover and the man ran away.

“He ordered his wife to get into his car so that he takes her to her parents. The couple drove to their house and Sibanda slapped her several times before attacking her with a log,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda was ferried to Mpilo Hospital where she was admitted and died on the following day. The Chronicle