Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founding member and Director of Public Affairs, Dennis Murira (46) collapsed on Wednesday night and died after a “very short illness”.

According to a statement by the party’s MDC Deputy National Spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, “Murira has always been part of the MDC since its formation and served in various capacities in the departments of organizing, elections and public affairs.”

“The MDC mourns committed cadre Dennis Murira—an MDC founder member who served the party loyally and consistently since its formation in 1999 until his untimely death on Wednesday.

“During the time of the inclusive government, Murira served in the Prime Minister’s Office as the Director of Public Affairs, a task he executed with unparalleled passion, commitment and dedication.

“In 2007, Murira was a member of the MDC directors who served time in prison on trumped up charges of banditry and terrorism. He was brutally tortured by State security agents and had permanent scars on his hands and body at the time of his death,” Tamborinyoka said.

“The MDC will always remember Murira as a dedicated cadre who spent his entire adult life fighting for democracy and positive change in the lives of the people of Zimbabwe.

“The MDC President Advocate nelson Chamisa, the entire party leadership, directors and members salute Murira’s immense contribution to the democratic struggle in Zimbabwe. Indeed, he has left his own indelible imprint in the struggle against tyranny in his motherland.

“The party will always remember Murira’s mammoth contribution to the democratic struggle in Zimbabwe. Our thoughts are with the Murira’s family, especially his wife, Hellen and children in this sad time of their grievous loss,” Tamborinyoka added.

Murira will be buried in his home area in Mapanzure, Masvingo province, tomorrow.