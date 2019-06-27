Mnangagwa appoints, Hungwe, Mathonsi as Supreme Court judges

By Fidelis Munyoro

President Mnangagwa has appointed two new judges to the Supreme Court bench to beef up human capital and ease the workload.

Justices Nicholas Mathonsi and Charles Hungwe were among the five High Court judges who were last week interviewed to fill two vacancies at the Supreme Court.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday confirmed the development saying the appointment is with immediate effect.

“The President has with immediate effect appointed Justices Charles Hungwe and Nicholas Mathonsi to the Supreme Court bench,” he said without giving finer details.

They will be sworn in on Tuesday next week.

The other judges who participated in the interviews were Justices Alfas Chitakunye, Felistaus Chitakunye and Samuel Kudya.

Justice Hungwe is working in Lesotho following his secondment to that country’s High Court bench.

A lawyer by profession Justice Hungwe served the High Court bench for almost 20 years.

He joined the High Court bench in 2000.

Justice Hungwe is a war veteran and was the founding chairperson when the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association was formed in 1990.

Justice Mathonsi joined the High Court bench in 2010. He has worked both at the Harare and Bulawayo courts.

In 2015, the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku named Justice Mathonsi as one of the top performing and hardworking judges.

Opening the 2015 legal year in Harare, the late former Chief Justice singled out Justice Mathonsi for special mention after the former Harare High Court judge wrote a staggering 72 judgments in 2014.

The appointment of the two follows public interviews that were conducted by the Judicial Service Commission last week in terms of the Constitution, which seeks to increase transparency and enhance good governance.

After the interviews, the JSC sent a list of “qualified persons as nominees” for the two posts. The Chronicle