Infant killer granny fails at suicide

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 50 year old Sun Yet Sen woman has been arrested after she allegedly strangled her three-year-old grandson with a string before attempting to commit suicide by hanging herself.

After Zilolwazi Siqedeni Ndlovu of Malundi Village killed her grandson and allegedly stuffed the body in a travelling bag in a bid to conceal the offence.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday last week at around 3AM.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Sun Yet Sen on Thursday at around 3AM. Zilolwazi Siqedeni Ndlovu was sleeping in a bedroom hut with her three-year-old paternal grandson son, Olweke Mpunzi.

“She reportedly took a woollen string and used it to strangle her grandson. Ndlovu then took a travelling bag and placed the body in it and covered it with a dress. She further tried to hang herself from the roof of her bedroom hut but the rope that she used snapped,” he said.

“At around 7AM a neighbour, German Ncube, went to check on Ndlovu and asked about the whereabouts of her grandson. Ndlovu failed to give a satisfactory response to Mr Ncube who then became suspicious as Ndlovu was also behaving in a strange manner. Mr Ncube went to inform Ndlovu’s husband who works at a nearby mine and he proceeded home to investigate.’’

Chief Insp Ndebele said Ndlovu then confessed to her husband what she had done and showed him their grandson’s body which was still in the travelling bag.

He said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the body was taken to Tjelanyemba Hospital Mortuary. Chief Insp Ndebele said Ndlovu was arrested.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu has appeared before Kezi Magistrate, Mr Arafat Kozanai facing a murder charge. She was remanded in custody to July 5.The Chronicle