Prudence Mabhena needs wheelchair

By Bongani Ndlovu

Afro Fusion songstress, Prudence Mabhena, needs a new electric wheelchair as the one she has owned for nearly a decade has packed out, leaving her incapacitated.

Prudence, who was born with Arthrogryposis (which caused her arms and legs to be severely twisted and stunted), relied on the custom made wheelchair that was donated to her by a well-wisher in 2010.

Posting the dilemma she is in on Twitter, Prudence asked for assistance from her followers.

“My electric wheelchair has died and is beyond repair rendering me incapacitated! It was custom-made and donated to me by an American organisation in 2010.

“My original sponsor is also late now. I’m a musician trying to get paying gigs so I can replace my wheelchair. Please help,” tweeted Prudence.

Her manager Precious Mpofu said the initial wheelchair which cost US$37 000 was donated when she was in America where she had travelled for surgery. She said she was not sure how much it costs now.

“I’m going on the Internet to find out if there are people who can help her buy a wheelchair and also look for the organisation that donated the first one.

“We’ve tried to find someone in Zimbabwe to help repair it and there’s no one.

“Our next stop is South Africa where we hope to find a place where it can be repaired,” Mpofu said.

She said Prudence, other than waiting for donations, was willing to sing for her wheelchair.

“We know that not many people can donate the money.

“Prudence is willing to sing and perform for a fee until she saves enough for her wheelchair,” said Mpofu. The Chronicle