‘Nakamba won’t go for cheap’

By Grace Chingoma

Belgian top-flight football side Club Brugge have revealed that Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba will not go for cheap after the midfielder reportedly received a flurry of interests from clubs abroad, including those from England and Italy.

Nakamba, who is currently with the Warriors at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt, has been linked with English Premiership sides Aston Villa and Newcastle.

There are also reports that Italian side Atalanta are also monitoring the player along with other unnamed suitors from Germany.

Club Brugge have now spoken about the future of the combative Zimbabwean midfielder, who still has two years on his contract.

According to Belgian media, Nakamba’s new coach Philippe Clement warned clubs keen on the player that they would need to part with a big fee to secure his services this summer.

Clement, who took charge of the club this summer, does not want to lose a player of Nakamba’s quality in the first transfer window of his spell at Club Brugge.

But the 45-year-old Frenchman admits that Club Brugge could be forced to allow Nakamba to depart if a big bid comes in.

Clement told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws that the former Bantu Rovers man is a key player.

“Nakamba has been a very important player here.

“He is someone you just don’t let go. But if a club offer a large sum then some players are hard to keep,” said the Club Brugge coach.

Sources have already indicated that Aston Villa are ready to splash 20 million pounds to bring the player to Birmingham, England.

Several Italian clubs have also been keeping tabs on Nakamba.

Club Brugge snapped Nakamba up from Dutch side Vitesse in 2017.

He was instrumental when Club Brugge won their 15th Belgian league title the following year.

Having reportedly paid Vitesse Arnhem only three million Euros two years ago, about 15/20million Euros would be hard to refuse for Brugge, who are holding out hoping Nakamba impresses further at the current AFCON tournament in Egypt and push his price up. The Herald