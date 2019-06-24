ZiKeeper calls for improvement

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda said they need to work on their conversion rate going into their game against Uganda on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe play Uganda in their second game of the ongoing Afcon tournament.

Sunday Chidzambwa’s men narrowly lost their opening match 1-0 to Egypt while Uganda defeated DR Congo 2-0 on Saturday.

“Every game is equal before it’s played but from what we’ve seen, Uganda are a hard working team. Everyone puts in 100 percent effort and if we are to stand a chance against them, we have to be on top of our game.

“I still feel we could’ve done better in our first game against Egypt and we have time before the game to prepare for the game.

“We have a good chance against Uganda, we just have to pull up our socks a bit in terms of creating and converting chances. If we do that l think we can come out with a good result against Uganda,” he said.

Cairo International Stadium was filled to capacity against Egypt but Sibanda says the crowd did not affect him as much.

“It’s not the first time to experience such a big crowd. I remember the same when l was still at CAPS United.

“A lot of games have been like that for me. Egyptians create an electrifying environment; it was something else.”

Sibanda said they eased pressure before the Egypt game by singing in the changing room.

“You can’t say much to each other but you can always try to create a softer side to everything. Because once you try to talk more about the game you obviously create pressure for other players.

“Sometimes you just try and crack jokes and sing a bit just to get everyone at ease before the game.

“Obviously coming to this game, these guys had everything on their side. They didn’t need to do anything because they had the crowd which was there for them.

“So as a team we just had to put ourselves in the game and be ready for the battle,” he said.

Sibanda said he has been preparing himself since he knew that George Chigova wasn’t playing the first game due to suspension.

“It’s been months since we got the news that George wasn’t playing the first game. So l had a lot of time to prepare for the game.

“But l wouldn’t say l was prepared for what we faced there because that crowd was something else.”

ZiKeeper was substituted after he got injured and third choice goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze who came on didn’t disappoint.

Chipezeze made a few fine saves including denying Mo Salah from an acute angle.

“It felt uneasy and l tried to push on. When the doctor came in l told him to maybe strap it in. But he said we can’t force you to play on because they could see l was struggling.

“They just said as a precaution just take a rest and allow Elvis to come in. Thankfully he did a good job,” he said.

On his injury update he said: “I still need to be assessed and get a feel of how it feels on a jog in training.” H-Metro