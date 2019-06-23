CIO ‘fondles’ cop’s breasts, ‘fights’ hubby

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A daring Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative based in Gwanda allegedly sexually harassed a female police officer who was in the company of her husband before fighting the husband after he confronted him.

Wellington Chikaka (27) of Spitzkop Suburb pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and disorderly conduct when he appeared on separate occasions before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi. Chikaka was placed off remand and both cases will proceed by way of summons.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Chikaka fondled the breast of a female cop based at Gwanda Urban Police Station who cannot be named for ethical reasons on 28 April while she was in the company of her husband.

“On 28 April at around 2am, the complainant was in a taxi with her husband on their way home while Chikaka was in the same vehicle sitting next to her on the other side.

“When they were at Gwanda Police Station residential area where she and her husband were dropping off, Chikaka extended his hand and fondled the complainant’s right breast.

“The complainant confronted Chikaka over his actions and in response he uttered vulgar words at the complainant which resulted in a misunderstanding. The complainant reported the matter to the police,’’ she said.

In the other charge, Chikaka appeared jointly with the complainant’s husband before Miss Lerato facing a disorderly conduct charge. Chikaka pleaded not guilty to the allegations while his co-accused was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare submitted an application for the accused persons to be charged separately. The complainant’s husband was ordered to pay a $100 fine or sentenced to two months imprisonment in case of default. Chikaka will proceed by way of summons on a date yet to be advised.

Miss Nare said after Chikaka fondled the complainant’s breast her husband became furious over the matter and confronted him which led to a fight between them.

In mitigation, the woman’s husband said he fought Chikaka as he became offended when he fondled his wife’s breast. He said when he tried to engage him over the matter Chikaka hurled insults at him which made him more furious. Sunday News