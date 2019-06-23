Johannesburg woman dead after cable snaps, shooting lift up 26 floors

A woman who was left in a critical condition after she was trapped in a lift in Doornfontein, central Johannesburg has died, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell confirmed to News24 on Sunday.

This comes after the cable allegedly snapped and “shot up 26 floors”.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:30 where they found the woman with a critical head injury.

“Attempts were made to stabilise the patient; however, access was limited as the lift was very unstable. Despite every effort by a team of professionals, she did unfortunately succumb to her injuries and was declared dead on the scene,” Campbell said.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was not in the lift on her own; a male passenger managed to escape from the lift and is currently in hospital receiving medical care.

“A second person was able to crawl free through the remaining gap between the top of the interior door and bottom of the lift door – he was transported to hospital by another service,” Campbell said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known but police are on the scene for further investigations. News24.com