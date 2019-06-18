Man City renew surprise interest in Eibar ‘keeper

Eibar goalkeeper, Asier Riesgo, has emerged as a shock transfer target for Manchester City, according to reports.

City aren’t presently short on options between the sticks, but that could be set to change over the coming weeks. Ederson is Pep Guardiola’s standout No 1 choice and looks unlikely to be dislodged any time soon.

However, it appears City are looking for cover as Arijanet Muric edges closer to joining Nottingham Forest on loan, while Claudio Bravo is sidelined by a long-term injury.

Reports claim City, who expressed an interest in Riesgo in October, are considering offering the 36-year-old a deal this summer.

Riesgo has been part of the setup with Eibar for the past four seasons, but he is out of contract with the Basque club. — Sport24.