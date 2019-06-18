Man buries mother alone

By Michelle Gwizi

A 44 year old man from Insuza has been fined $50 for burying his mother alone without being authorised or informing relatives.

Mncedisi Mabena lived with his mother at their homestead at Village 4 in Insuza and after she died after a long illness, he rushed to bury her a few hours after her death.

Shocked neighbours reported the matter to the police and Mabena was arrested.

He told investigators that he buried his mother alone as his wife and four children had left him as he was a violent man.

Yesterday, Mabena pleaded guilty to failure to give notice of the death of a person to the Registrar of the District in line with the Birth and Deaths Registration Act when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

He was fined $50. “You are to pay a fine of $50, failure to do so you shall serve an alternative of 20 days in prison,” said the magistrate.

The court heard that Mabena, who is unemployed, buried his mother at their homestead four hours after her death.

When he was asked why he buried his mother alone, he told the court that he had no one to inform.

“My wife and four children left me because of my violent behaviour and I was staying with my mother all along so there was no one I could tell,” said Mabena.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on June 20 last year at around 12PM, Mabena’s mother passed away at their homestead after a long illness.

“On the same day at around 3PM, Mabena proceeded to bury the deceased at his homestead alone. Mabena failed to give notice of the death of his mother to the District Registrar,” said Mr Mageza.

He said Mabena’s neighbours reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest. The Chronicle