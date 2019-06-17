Actress drags landlord to court over US$ rentals

By Prosper Dembedza

Harare actress Charity Dhlodhlo, who appeared in the popular local soap Studio 263 as Mai Madziva, approached the Harare Civil Court last week seeking an interdict against her landlord whom she is accusing of threatening to evict her from her premises over US$200 rentals without following due court processes.

The matter appeared before Harare Civil Court provincial magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube, who struck it off from the roll following indications that both parties were in default.

In her founding affidavit, Dhlodhlo is claiming that she entered into a verbal lease agreement with Anna Ramushi Sango where they agreed that she would pay $350 per month.

According to Dhlodhlo’s founding affidavit, on May 27, 2019 Sango gave her a verbal notice to vacate the premises if she does not pay the sum of US$200.

“Despite such verbal notice, the applicant indicated that she cannot meet the respondent’s demand of paying US$200 per month, hence the respondent is now threatening to unlawfully evict the applicant without any due court processes,” reads part of Dhlodhlo’s founding affidavit.

Dhlodhlo wrote in the affidavit that she wanted an interdict because Sango is threatening to evict her from the property anytime.

“The respondent has already disconnected water supplies and removed the gate which will make life difficult for the applicant to stay without those necessities,” reads her founding affidavit.

“I humbly submit that the respondent’s action of taking the law into her own hands is unlawful and should not be condoned.”

Meanwhile, Dhlodhlo is at loggerheads with Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya’s personal bodyguard, James Dzamu, after he made death threats to the popular actress.

Dzamu was accused of threatening to kill Dhlodhlo, who was reportedly revealing sordid details about Magaya’s business and private life.

Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje cleared him of any wrongdoing at the end of the prosecution’s case.

The court found that Dhlodhlo’s evidence was not credible enough and that it was riddled with inconsistencies. The Herald