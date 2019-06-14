Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Vimbai Tsvangirai burial in PICTURES

39,065 1

Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai, the daughter of the late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, was laid to rest at the Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare on Thursday.

Vimbai Tsvangirai's grandmother
Vimbai Tsvangirai’s grandmother

Tsvangirai-Java sustained serious injuries when she was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of two MDC party members in Kwekwe , 200km south of Harare, last month.

She had sustained serious injuries and had been treated in hospital since the incident. Recently she was elected the MDC Alliance women’s assembly secretary-general. 

Her funeral brought together fierce political rivals, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe who sat side by side.

Related Articles

Vimbai Tsvangirai memorial rally in PICTURES

53,549 9

#RIP Vimbai Tsvangirai in PICTURES

38,246 11

Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter Vimbai dies four weeks…

170,703 265

Update on Vimbai Tsvangirai…. Doctors say she will…

30,739 567

The two were seen in conversation and Chamisa later stepped up to the podium to stop booing and jeering targeted at Khupe by MDC supporters during a church service at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa seen here with Thokozani Khupe (right) at the funeral of Vimbai Tsvangirai Java
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa seen here with Thokozani Khupe (right) at the funeral of Vimbai Tsvangirai Java

“If you’re not able to be tolerant to Dr Khupe, then you’re not able to respect me and that, we will not tolerate. I hope you don’t feel I have dressed you down in front of visitors,” Chamisa said after taking the microphone to call his supporters to order.

“You were my deputy prime minister when I was your minister; you were my vice president when I was your spokesperson and organising secretary.

“That hierarchy is not broken,” Chamisa said, as he also revealed that he had personally sought Khupe on Wednesday after learning that he was at the Tsvangirai home in Strathaven.

“We will build this country together. Everyone has a role,” Chamisa said.

62461172_2196471097067206_1398895810657124352_o
64236445_2196469687067347_729352916502052864_o
64522572_2196470177067298_8512476660702904320_o
64384915_2196472360400413_7989826419779698688_o
64227562_2196472290400420_3073644520194179072_o
62543227_2196471433733839_6479349918573002752_o
62483403_2196472763733706_301285676572213248_o
64500562_2196470577067258_650612873042591744_o
64542255_2196471710400478_8930524459190714368_o
64417014_2196472713733711_6192939990079504384_o
64227719_2196472947067021_7277248520254390272_o
64453852_2196473280400321_186285668069015552_o
62590299_2196473117067004_8364742434399191040_o
62495128_2196471040400545_6733876702805491712_o
62259070_2196471970400452_8353540347942404096_o
64648188_2196468477067468_5548019305913778176_o
62489408_2196471337067182_8819930193780015104_o
64205324_2196469067067409_25257229493993472_o
64019176_2196468910400758_6231749078342959104_o
64328691_2196470937067222_7287767174335168512_o

[Show slideshow]
1234
You might also like More from author