Cop runs for dear life as mob bays for his blood

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A police officer on Wednesday fled for dear life as an angry mob bayed for his blood after an illegal money changer he was chasing was knocked down by a car near Tredgold Building in Bulawayo.

An operation to rid the city of illegal foreign dealers, especially around Tredgold Building and surrounding areas is underway.

A Chronicle news crew witnessed the incident which occurred at corner Leopold Takawira and Fort Street at around 11AM on Wednesday.

The siphatheleni who was identified only as, Portia, was outpacing the police officer from the Foundation College side of Herbert Chitepo Street.

She was about halfway across Fort Street when she suddenly realised she was on a collision course with a black Lexus.

Portia fell on the road as she tried to avoid the car and the car ran over her arm.

Her colleagues who had disappeared suddenly re-appeared and together with members of the public ran after the police officer.

The officer sprinted towards Bulawayo Central Police Station and it could not be established what became of him.

Portia, whose left arm appeared broken, was rushed by ambulance to Mpilo Central Hospital. Some osiphatheleni, who spoke to The Chronicle, were fuming.

“These police officers are cruel! That woman is a mother of two and she is trying to fend for her family under these economic difficulties,” said a woman who declined to be named.

Another forex dealer said the Tredgold area was the epicentre of all money transactions and they were not prepared to leave the place despite the raids.

“There is a lot of traffic, we can’t move away because as people go to board taxis they pass through this place. We target people here so we can’t move anywhere else,” he said.

The illegal money changers are always playing hide and seek with the police at this place popularly known as the “World Bank” due to the availability of cash in different currencies.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, could not be reached for comment. The Chronicle