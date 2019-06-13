Maurizio Sarri deal to trigger Frank Lampard approach from Chelsea

Chelsea and Juventus remain in talks over a Maurizio Sarri compensation package – with any deal set to trigger a move for Frank Lampard.

Juventus are trying to negotiate a deal without the need for compensation, but Chelsea are holding out for the majority of the final year of Sarri’s contract, worth around £5.3m.

Any agreement for the 60-year-old to head back to Italy will then prompt an official approach from Chelsea to Derby for permission to speak to Lampard about becoming Roman Abramovich’s 12th manager in 16 years.

Derby have not yet received any approach for Lampard, Sky Sports News understands.

Lampard said he would discuss his future with Derby after the club failed to win promotion to the Premier League following their play-off final defeat to Aston Villa last month.

“I’m not interested in the speculation,” he told Sky Sports after that match.Sarri has told Chelsea he wants to return to Italy after one season in England and the club have said they will not stand in his way.

He had the option of another year on his contract, but never felt comfortable living and working in England and was frustrated he did not have a close relationship with the decision-makers at Chelsea.

Sarri’s replacement will not be able to sign any new players, as things stand, with Chelsea having appealed against their two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Europa League champions were sanctioned in February for breaching rules regarding the signing of U18 foreign players, but were unsuccessful in their appeal to FIFA in May.

Rio: Lampard perfect choice to takeover at Chelsea

Lampard has only 12 months experience in the dugout – all in the Sky Bet Championship – but former team-mate Rio Ferdinand believes he is the ideal candidate to take over at Chelsea, especially if their transfer ban is upheld.

“He is the perfect choice,” said Ferdinand. “People talk about experience and what-not but what experience did Pep (Guardiola) have when he went into Barcelona’s first team? He trained the younger kids at the club.

“Frank knows the club and he knows the players and the players will respect him. You can see he can carry himself in a particular way in front of the media and in the football club and he can change things within a season.

“If Chelsea are going to get a ban transfer-wise I don’t think they can look anywhere but Frank if I’m honest.

“Because he and Jody (Morris, Derby assistant manager) they know all the kids from 16 upwards. They know what they can all do.

“Chelsea have had the best young kids in the country for a while now – Man City are coming around that but for the good years they have had the best kids and none of them get in the first team.

“As a football club, you would think they would like to change that. If they want to change that there is no one but Frank.” SkySports