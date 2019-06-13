Antoine Griezmann will play for Barcelona next season, says Atletico Madrid CEO

Antoine Griezmann will play for Barcelona next season, according to Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

Griezmann announced last month he would be leaving Atletico Madrid this summer.

The France international, 28, was linked with a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona last summer but decided to stay.

Marin told a Spanish radio station: “I am very clear about where he is going to play, it is known since March, at Barcelona.”

Atletico finished the season second in La Liga, behind Barcelona and without a trophy, after blowing a 2-0 first-leg lead in the Champions League last 16 against Juventus, and losing to Girona in the same round of the Copa del Rey.

Griezmann joined from Real Sociedad in 2014. Last season he helped Atletico win the Europa League. SkySports