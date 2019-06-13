Cashlibs City Studio bounces back

By Latwell Nyangu

Popular music studio Cashlibs City has bounced after refurbishing and upgrading their equipment.

The studio founder Cleopas “Cashlibs” Dandare confirmed the development saying the studio is back with a bang.

“This marks the return of your favourite studio, Cashlibs City and its now bigger and the best.

“We are back with a bang and the production house has been refurbished on our equipment to enable us to accommodate all artistes from various genres,” he said.

The Dzivaresekwa 2 based producer said the stable will be now a force to reckon with in the competitive industry.

“It will be greatly rewarding to work with Cashlibs in this industry and we thank the support we have been getting from our fans.

“We are looking forward to working with all the artists,” he said.

Cashlibs has worked with different artistes since he founded the stable in 2011.

“People know me as Funkidalic or Cashlibs, I have worked and still working with Seh Calaz, Killer T, Freeman, Daruler, Nutty O, Winky D and many others.

“I started producing music in 2013 before I did my first compilation of the riddim called Moment of truth in 2014.

“The riddim produced hits like Mumota menyu murikubvira by Seh Calaz, Hameno Ikoko by Killer T,” he said.

According to Cashlibs, he later did his next riddim called High Praises.

“The riddim produced hits from Winky D such as See-Saw, Carpet and Handikendenge.

“We are about to release the Maxwell Nyandoro riddim featuring big and small artistes including our new signed artiste Prosper Fi Real and B.Y.T.

“This will be followed by Flavour Mania riddim which is for DJ Flavour.”

Cashlibs Studios produces Zimdancehall, Urban Grooves, Hip-Hop and R and B genres. H-Metro