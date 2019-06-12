Dealer loses forex, car to robbers

A foreign currency dealer in Beitbridge lost R569 000, US$4 500 and a Toyota Runx to three robbers who raided his house at midnight, despite calls by the police to avoid keeping large amounts of cash.

The armed robbers forced their way into the house and took the cash before firing shots while they were escaping.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

“The complainant parked his vehicle before he went inside the house during midnight.

“A few minutes later, the occupants heard dogs barking outside before they were confronted by three armed robbers who had forced their entry into the house,” he said.

The robbers attacked the family members and stole the cash and cellphones before taking the car keys. They then fired shots and sped off.

“We are still investigating the case. However, we have been encouraging people to avoid keeping large amounts of money in their homes and business premises but most of them are not taking heed of these warnings,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said they had also launched investigations into the source of the complainant’s cash that was robbed.

Last month, a 25-year-old foreign currency dealer in Harare lost US$1 500 cash and three cellphones to three armed robbers who were masquerading as police officers, after they pounced on him at a house in Glaudina area.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm and police arrested one of the suspects.

Police also arrested five notorious armed robbers who were masquerading as police officers and terrorising Harare and Bulawayo residents, robbing them of their valuables between August last year and April this year.

The gang was also targeting people keeping large amounts of money in their houses and vehicles.

In March last year, police in Beitbridge launched a manhunt for three men who allegedly robbed four people of a vehicle, $3 035 and R20 000.

The trio was reportedly armed with two pistols. The Herald