Chicken Inn rule the roost

By Ricky Zililo

Chicken Inn’s fine run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has been rewarded with a double award, as coach Joey Antipas and the league’s leading scorer Clive Augusto claimed individual accolades.

Augusto, who leads the scorers chart with 11 goals from 11 games, has again been voted Player of the Month for May, having bagged the gong in April.

Antipas, who assembled a competitive side which sits at the top of the log tied on 22 points with Caps United, was voted Coach of the Month for May.

The double awards have excited Antipas.

“Getting double recognition is good for us as a club. We never thought that we will get the coach and player of the month at the same time. This is a good achievement for the team because we thrive on teamwork. How we wish to win this award all the time, but this is a tough league that is unpredictable,” said Antipas.

“What is good about winning this is that it happened at a time when I felt we’ve been blowing on and off, which means that these awards will push us to try and get it right. This league is turning out to be difficult as there are no easy pickings. We have to go game by game, plot and see if we can get points. We want to be consistent performers,” he said.

Chicken Inn will hope to pick themselves up from last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat by Harare City when they face Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium in their next game.

Augusto, who has surpassed his primary target of 10 goals, will be the key man in their campaign.

“Augusto is a hard worker and has brought a different dimension to our attack. I’m happy he is getting the recognition he deserves because even at training he performs well. Hopefully he will inspire the other guys to up their game and we do it as a team,” Antipas said. The Chronicle