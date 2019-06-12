Kangwa renews Azam FC contract

By Fungai Muderere

Former Highlanders’ utility player Bruce Kangwa has extended his stay at Tanzania’s topflight league outfit Azam FC by another two years.

Kangwa, who is in the country enjoying his off-season break, said his initial three-year contract with the Tanzanian side expired at the end of last month.

“I have had three great seasons in Tanzania and I have committed to Azam FC for two more years,” said Kangwa.

The 31-year-old said it would not be a bad idea if more Zimbabwean players trek to Tanzania, as the league was very competitive and can also help them to develop.

Azam FC are also home to the former FC Platinum duo of Obrey Chirwa and Donald Ngoma.

Zimbabwe national team midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu was also on the books of Azam FC before recently signing for free spending Guinea champions Horoya Athletic Club.

Another national team midfielder Thabani Kamusoko does duty for one of Tanzania’s most celebrated sides Young Africans. The Chronicle