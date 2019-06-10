Zim house producer thrives in SA

By Tonderai Zvimba

South Africa-based Zimbabwean Deep House music producer MandaBrat is set to drop a five-track Extended Play (EP) titled Homecoming this October.

The producer, who is based in Cape Town, relocated to South Africa in 2001 to study accounting and taught himself to make music after coming across a music-making software on his brother’s laptop.

“I came across a music-making software on my brother’s laptop and I taught myself how to make music, but I only started releasing music officially in 2013,” he said.

Speaking about his upcoming EP, he said it features a Bulawayo-born vocalist Lilly M.

After working with Lilly M, MandaBrat said he realised how talented locals were and felt the urge to work more with artistes back home.

“I really want to work with a lot of talented artistes from home and I hope some of them will be featured on my album which I hope to release late next year.

“There are two artistes I’d want to work with who are Diana Samkange and Chengeto Brown.

“I heard their music on my recent visit to Zimbabwe and they’re amazing,” said MandaBrat.

The DJ, whose music is doing well in terms of digital streams on Apple Music in countries like the UK, Spain and in South Africa, said his aim is to make a name for himself internationally.

“My main aim is to break into the international market and tour various countries. I also want to share knowledge that I have learnt over the years on the business side of music with up-and-coming artistes.” The Chronicle