Intwasa invites artistes for 2019 edition

By Tonderai Zvimba

This year’s Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo will be held from September 24 to 28 with event organisers calling on all those who would like showcase their works to apply.

The festival will be held at four different venues under the theme: “Spring Fever” with festival director Raisedon Baya describing it as one which evokes feelings of restlessness and excitement.

“The 2019 theme conjures a feeling of restlessness, excitement and daydreaming – a feeling usually felt at the beginning of every spring. The festival, as always, seeks to use different art genres to celebrate the spring season with artworks that revolve around the issues of rebirth, rejuvenation, renewal, and resurrection,” explained Baya.

He said this year’s edition is about positivity and being optimistic about the future.

Various activities will be held at the City Hall Car Park, Bulawayo Theatre, National Art Gallery in Bulawayo and Homestead Conference Centre.

Baya invited artistes who want to be part of the 2019 edition to start applying now.

“Intwasa is looking for cutting edge work in music, theatre, spoken word, literature, dance and visual arts. Interested artistes can download the application form from the Intwasa website or visit the office (Studio 10, National Gallery in Bulawayo). The deadline for applications is July 5, 2019.” The Chronicle