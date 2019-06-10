‘Man rapes neighbour, issues death threats’

By Lisa Mangena

A 37 year old man from Bulawayo allegedly raped his 17-year-old neighbour and threatened to kill her after she turned down his love proposal.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu and pleaded guilty to a charge of rape.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentence.

The prosecutor, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa, said on November 13, last year at around 9AM in Inyathi, the complainant was fetching firewood when the man approached her and proposed love to her.

“The minor ran away and the man ran after her. He tripped her and she fell down. He then pinned her down and choked her before raping her once,” he said.

He threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the court heard.

The minor went to the village head where she reported the matter.

The village head’s wife escorted the minor to the police.

The court heard that on November 15, the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.

She was later taken to Inyathi District Hospital for medical examination. The medical report was produced in court as an exhibit. The Chronicle