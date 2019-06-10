DeMbare’s young guns fire blanks

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos’ nervous young guns once again froze at the big stage before an expectant home crowd, bringing their fighting credentials at this level under immense scrutiny in a Castle Lager Premiership football deadlock at Rufaro yesterday.

For a Glamour Boys side which came into this tie on the back of a big result after becoming only the second club to beat champions FC Platinum at Mandava in two years last weekend to have been so pedestrian in their approach was as disappointing to their fans as was to their coach Tonderai Ndiraya whose input since taking over has been quite commendable.

They were expected to put up a warming display to cheer up the multitudes of fans who braved the punishing winter conditions yesterday.

But perhaps a combination of complacency and inexperience made it difficult for a side which has shown signs of resuscitation since Ndiraya took over the reins from the ousted Lloyd Chigowe to march to the party.

That the Harare giants failed to win their previous home match against Ngezi Platinum Stars didn’t make yesterday’s result any better.

DeMbare could even have effectively come back into firm championship contention position had they managed to win this one as the leading pack had failed to stretch the lead at the top on Saturday.

But somehow Ndiraya’s charges failed to apply the basic aspects to their game and virtually failed to threaten Tafadzwa Dube’s goal in the entire stretch of the match.

Instead, the visitors would have claimed the maximum points had they been composed in front of goal.

Expectedly, Ndiraya expressed dismay over the way his charges applied themselves.

“I think we had a bad day in the office. Look, as a team you want to collect maximum points especially when you play at home but that hasn’t been the case for us in the two home matches which all ended in goalless stalemates, which is quite worrisome.

“Of course, I thought we were okay defensively in the entire game though we were a little bit shaky in the first half,” said Ndiraya.

“We were good though especially given that our centre backs were playing against very experienced strikers but they stood their own.

“But, look to be quite honest, I wasn’t impressed by the performance of the team. It was a poor performance which doesn’t reflect the stature of our team. We were bad, a complete opposite of what we did last weekend when we played the champions (FC Platinum). I thought the commitment wasn’t really there. Frankly, we never came to the party”.

Manica Diamonds, whose coach Luke Masomere had vowed to put aside his love for Dynamos prior to this tie, appeared to mock the Glamour Boys as he lamented some missed clear-cut opportunities by his side.

A number of his troops, including Timire Mamvura, Partson Jaure and Peace Makaha, were once deployed in the DeMbare trenches and all registered their disappointment after the draw.

“I think I can say it’s two points dropped, we really planned very well for this game, I personally thought we were going to win it but unfortunately we were held by Dynamos at Rufaro,” said Masomere.

“I think from the onset, we played very well, our plan worked, it’s just unfortunate we couldn’t get a goal but the overall performance was good.

“Like what I said, it’s two points dropped, I think we should sit down and prepare for the next game.

“We wanted to score a goal and wrap up the game but I am really disappointed that we couldn’t win”.

Teams

Dynamos: S Chinani, G Mukambi, T Muringai, J Tigere, A Mawadza, T Chisi, A Maliselo, E Jalai, V Tadzoka (N Katawa 81st min) , N Mangala (T Chanengeta 69th min) J Selemani

Manica Diamonds: T Dube, P Mbelele , N.Tachi, P Jaure, T Mamvura (M Mudehwe 62nd min) , S Sibanda, L Jesi (P Makaha 81st min),C Munzabwa, T Mukono, S Nkala (E Chingondi 78th min). The Chronicle