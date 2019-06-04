Boy (11) hangs self in Redcliff

An 11-year-old boy from Rutendo suburb in Redcliff allegedly hanged himself after being reprimanded for carrying a neck watch to school.

Silus Mpofu, who was in Grade Five at Rutendo Primary School, allegedly hanged himself with a neck tie.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that police are investigating a sudden death of a young boy from Rutendo suburb on Tuesday night. The boy’s body was taken to a Bulawayo hospital for post-mortem and investigations are underway,” he said.

A close family member who identified herself as Mrs Sole Mundere said they were saddened by the incident.

She said on Tuesday morning last week, the boy allegedly took his grandmother’s neck watch to school.

Mrs Mundere said the boy returned home with the neck watch hanging on his neck at around 6PM.

She said upon noticing that he had taken the watch, his grandmother rebuked him before she proceeded to the bath room.

As the grandmother was bathing, the boy went into his bedroom where he took a neck tie and hanged himself.

“On Tuesday around 12midday, our late grandson came back from school and quickly rushed back for sports. Around 6PM I went to church and during the church service I received a call that he had passed away.

“In shock I quickly rushed back to Rutendo and upon arrival I saw him still hanging with his tongue out from a door frame. I quickly took a knife and untied him thinking he could still be alive. I did all the First Aid procedures but to no avail, he had already died,” said Mrs Mundere. The Chronicle