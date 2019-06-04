Barbershop rapist jailed 20 years

By Courtney Matende

A 56 year old barber from Ascot suburb in Gweru has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a Grade Seven pupil in his barbershop.

Goodluck Mbewe of Sixpence Road, Ascot suburb, who pleaded not guilty to rape, was convicted by Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa after a full trial.

Mbewe will however, serve an effective 15 years in prison after Mrs Msipa suspended five years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Mrs Msipa said cases of rape were on the increase and this therefore called for deterrent sentences.

The State case is that on March 16 this year, the complainant was coming from her friend’s house when Mbewe called her.

Mbewe, who was her barber, then dragged her into his barber shop and raped her once without protection.

The complainant reported the rape to her mother two weeks later after an awareness campaign by members of the police Victim Friendly Unit at her school.

The complainant accompanied by her mother reported the case to the police leading to Mbewe’s arrest.

Mr Talent Tadenyika appeared for the State. The Chronicle