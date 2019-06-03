Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25

Sho Madjozi continued her meteoric rise as one of Mzansi’s top artists when she won big at the 25th South African Music Awards (Samas) held in Sun City, South Africa on Saturday night.

This year marked Sho’s, who is interestingly nominated for a BET award, debut at the Samas and she bagged the newcomer of the year and female artist of the year gongs.

For the second year in a row, Joyous Celebration were the biggest winners of the Samas.

The gospel group walked away with three awards: SAMRO and Capasso Best Selling Digital Artist, Best Selling DVD and Best Selling Artist. Sjava was another big winner, walking away with the hotly-contested best afro pop album and the prestigious best album of the year for Umqhele.

Black Coffee who has been collecting awards around the world added two new Samas to his trophy cabinet with the male artist of the year award and the best collaboration award for his song Drive with David Guetta.

Black Motion also bagged wins in the best dance album and best duo/group categories. Lady Zamar’s smash hit Collide took home the highest airplay of the year and highest airplay composer’s award for its stunning run on radio over the last year. Cassper Nyovest’s team also won a Sama for best live audio visual recording for his “Fill Up Orlando Stadium” concert.

It was an emotional evening when hip-hop star Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo, who died in October last year, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, along with Tkzee and Mango Groove. — TimesLive