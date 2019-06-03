Double glory for Clive

By Tadious Manyepo

Chicken Inn striker, Clive Augusto, has won the inaugural Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Player of the Month award for April-May.

The lanky star, who also won the PSL award for the same period, was presented with the accolade at the National Sports Stadium soon after his hat-trick had helped Chicken Inn to a 3-1 victory over Caps United.

His colleagues in the top-flight voted overwhelmingly for the gangly star.

FUZ have introduced the award as they bid to motivate their members.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, FUZ president, Desmond Maringwa, said the players deserve recognition for their efforts and more rewards were coming for them.

“This is our own way of rewarding outstanding performers in the league.

“At the moment, we are talking with sponsors who have pledged to bankroll the initiative but right not we are doing it on our own.

“Our constituency of players are the ones who vote and we have emphasised the need for them to be professional and we believe they are.

“Our first receiver of the accolade is Clive Augusto of Chicken Inn and as FUZ we would like to congratulate him for the feat,” said Maringwa.

The Chicken Inn star player, who has contributed almost two thirds of his team’s tally of 18 goals, was on cloud nine.

“I am humbled by the award. After scoring a hat-trick to help my team win the game against Caps United, you are also told that you have won the FUZ award, that’s encouraging.

“I also won the PSL player of the month award. The achievements will push me to want to do more.

“But ,at the end of the day, all credit to my teammates and the coach who I think deserves all the spoils for giving me the confidence which l was previously lacking,” said Augusto. The Chronicle