Bulawayo Bomber goes under the knife

By Ricky Zililo

World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo is set to undergo a hand operation this week and will be out of the gym for three months.

The Zimbabwean pugilist sustained the injury when he successfully defended his World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight title against Kilola Lubika Didier of Congo in January 2018.

He went on to beat Ukrainian Pedyura Maksym in April and South African Ruann Visser at the beginning of this year while still carrying that hand injury.

Moyo will go under the knife on Thursday.

“I’m finally going for the hand surgery on Thursday. I’ll be out for three months and upon my return I should be more aggressive. Since picking up the injury last year, I haven’t been fully fit as I fought with a bandaged hand. It wasn’t comfortable, but I had to do it so that I could raise funds for the operation as well as for my upkeep while recovering,” said Moyo.

The Bulawayo Bomber’s six-bout winning run was halted by a unanimous points’ decision in favour of Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland, last weekend.

Moyo, whose last defeat was to Danie Venter in Pretoria on July 27, 2013, turned down an offer to fight in Austria next month to go under the knife. The Chronicle