Doctor appeals for funds to undergo operation

By Andile Tshuma

A Bulawayo doctor is appealing for R100 000 to fund an eye operation in South Africa.

Dr Machiveyi Banda, a senior resident medical officer at Mpilo Central Hospital, has been diagnosed with Advanced Keratoconus which has resulted in a crippling deterioration of her vision.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association Secretary General Dr Anele Bhebhe said on Friday that Dr Banda was losing her vision fast and needed help while the condition could still be treated.

“Dr Machiveyi has had this eye problem for a while. She urgently needs R100 000 for a corneal transplant in South Africa. She has served at Mpilo Central Hospital for years and many members of the public who have been to the hospital may be familiar with her. As the medical fraternity we are appealing for assistance so that she can be healed and continue the work that she loves,” said Dr Bhebhe.

Dr Bhebhe said Dr Banda went for an eye operation in India recently but was not as successful as anticipated and she therefore needs to undergo another surgical procedure which she was failing to do due to financial challenges since she just had another costly procedure done.

“We are appealing to Zimbabweans that may be able to share the little that they have and help our doctor.

Dr Banda has had the problem since childhood although it has started deteriorating rapidly of late,” said Dr Bhebhe.

Those wishing to assist can contact the association or Dr Banda at Mpilo Central Hospital. The Chronicle