Silvaa King interviews Shinsoman on #TheVibe…. plus Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy beef

By Silvaa King

Welcome to #TheVibe, hope you guys had a great week. I managed to catch up with the Dancehall Fada aka Shinsoman who dropped his new mixtape called Father Easter.

Tinashe Romeo Anthony a.k.a Shinsoman is a Zimbabwean reggae-dancehall artist who came to prominence in 2013 with his hit song Mawaya Waya. Check out my interview below..



Silvaa King: Im here joined by Shinsoman aka The Dancehall father do they still call you that?

Shinsoman: Yes fada like always there is no other dancehall fada

Silvaa King: I know you have been putting in a lot of work but some fans would say they haven’t heard from you in a while. How would you respond?

Shinsoman: Yes I have been quite trying to read the situation and the new sound but now I’m back to the highest level.

Silvaa King: Dope. Now i see you have a new mixtape called “Father Easter” how did the idea come about?

Shinsoman: Yaaa u know what I don’t have to put the whole album on table without tasting the sound to my people, So I suggest to give the vibe first to the people.

Silvaa King: Dope mixtape by the way. Also I’ve noticed you are heading towards Afrobeats sound or would you say you are now balancing the two, Zimdancehall & Afrobeats?

Shinsoman: I’m always like that even rnb beat even hip hop I’m versatile

Silvaa King: Since you started as an artist what have you noticed as being the most difficult thing in the music industry or in ZimDancehall in general?

Shinsoman: To penetrate the human mind musically, it was hard

Silvaa King: What are your thoughts on the new ZimDancehall artists making noise?

Shinsoman: They are good inguva yavo yekushaina chimwe nechimwe chinenguva yachooo

Silvaa King: Where can people purchase or find your new mixtape?

Shinsoman: They can just call on this number and then they get full information 0783114123

Silvaa King: Who is your favourite new kid on the block?

Shinsoman: Honestly I don’t have any

Silvaa King: If you were to work with one artist who would it be and why?

Shinsoman: Like I said before all of them are using same style saka no choice

Silvaa King: Do you have any regrets when it comes to your career?

Shinsoman: Honestly I don’t have any

Silvaa King: Do you think the Zim music industry is fair to the artists?

Shinsoman: No regrets cause handisati ndatanga I’m still young and learning. Not fair coz our industry doesn’t have sponsors u do your video, recordings, ne pocket money yako saka maone

Silvaa King: If you were to advise the current artists who are hot right now what would you say to them?

Shinsoman: I will advise them to be original simple

Silvaa King: Do you think the shows in the Diaspora are good for your music career?

Shinsoman: Yes they are very good it means you work very hard ukaona watosvika ikoko

In other news:

Ghanaian artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clashed at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were arrested by the police on Sunday over a brawl that erupted between their crews at the 20th anniversary of the VGMA.

The fight broke after Stonebwoy was announced the winner of Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year. Shatta Wale and his crew went straight on stage.

Rumour has it Stonebwoy pulled out a gun which he claimed was for self-defence. Shatta claimed he was going on stage to congratulate Stonebwoy but the video shows differently.

Both artists have been stripped of all the awards they won at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and have been banned for life.

Quote of the day: With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts. Life is short, and if we enjoy every moment of every day, then we will be happy no matter what happens or what changes along the way. I don’t go by or change my attitude based on what people say.

If you wish to get intouch with me with any ideas or stories hit me up on my socials

Facebook: Silvaa King

Instagram: Silvaaking

Twitter: @SilvaaKing

Snapchat: SilvaaKing

Source: Nehanda Radio