Zifa engage government over UK star

By Tadious Manyepo

ZIFA have engaged the Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, to help facilitate the processing of McCauley Bonne’s papers for a possible inclusion of the Leyton Orient star in the Warriors squad.

Bonne is a firm favourite of coach Sunday Chidzambwa who wants him in his squad for the AFCON finals in Egypt.

The England-born striker, who is considered the next Jamie Vardy, has already declared he will play for Zimbabwe at the AFCON finals.

Bonne, who holds a British passport, submitted his application for a Zimbabwean passport at the Zimbabwean Embassy in London last month.

The striker was one of the stand-out performers for Leyton Orient as he netted 23 goals in 46 appearances for the club as they powered their way back to the English Football League Two.

Warriors manager, Wellington Mpandare, revealed that ZIFA have since approached the Government over the issue.

“McCauley Bonne’s case is different in that he is a Zimbabwean by descent and we are engaging the Government, through the Ministry of Sport, who will then talk to the highest office for the much-needed help.

“We hope that the Government will waiver the requirements as has happened before.

“The likes of former national team goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, golfer Nick Price and others represented this country.

“We have been pushing for the waiver (or special dispensation) so that Bonne can get the papers which will enable him to play a part in Egypt.

“If he gets the passport on time, obviously, he is in as we are pushing to beat the CAF registration deadline.

“We are actually on course as we have already received some of the paperwork so we are just waiting for the next procedure.” The Herald