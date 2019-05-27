National Blood Service Zimbabwe goes digital

By Sharon Buwerimwe

The National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is upgrading its website to keep track of blood demand in real time.

NBSZ Public Affairs Manager, Ms Esther Massundah said the upgrade will be effected next month and would facilitate blood donation bookings online.

“We are looking at doing the launch for the website on June 14 and by June 17 it would have gone live,” said Ms Massundah.

“In terms of the issue of online booking, one of the issues is that we are currently rebranding our website. We are going to be in line with the current marketing trends. If we look at other blood services in European countries, you are able to do your booking for donation online. That is one of the things that we want to do so that donors can interact,” she said.

She said the website would be blood donor centred so that donors are able to interact on that platform. In a telephone interview, NBSZ Regional planning and recruitment officer Mr Sifundo Ngwenya said: “There is a need to upgrade and rebrand our website to make it easier for us to plan in time since the demand for blood is on the increase,” he said.

Mr Ngwenya said most donors are now using social media unlike long back when they wrote letters and sent text messages.

He encouraged blood donors to also use technology so that they are not left behind.

“There are others who haven’t donated because they are lagging behind in terms of technology,” said Mr Ngwenya. The Chronicle