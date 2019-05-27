DeMbare fire blanks against Ngezi

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos were frustrated at home in their desperate attempts to bounce back to winning ways after they were held to a goalless draw by their bogey side Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at Rufaro yesterday.

The Harare giants, who were humiliated 2-0 bottom-of-the-table side Bulawayo Chiefs in their last outing, had their vociferous crowds solidly behind them yesterday but they wasted some good scoring opportunities.

Erol Akbay’s Ngezi Platinum Stars also took long to settle in the game and had no clear-cut chances. However, both coaches were satisfied by the result yesterday.

“Overall, I thought we were a bit in control of the game. Of course, it wasn’t really the fluidity which we really want as a team but I have always said we should not forget where we are coming from as an institution and to really show the character and determination against a team as strong as Ngezi was really great for our boys,” said Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

DeMbare had more urgency between the two sides despite the lethargy by both teams.

The Glamour Boys were denied by the upright when Godfrey Mukambi’s long-range attempt hit the foot of the post and goalkeeper Nelson Chadya blocked the follow up shot by Junior Selemani seven minutes into the game.

But it was Ngezi who could have stolen the lead going to the breather after James Nguluve squared the ball from the right but Brono Mtigo failed to connect.

Ngezi coach Akbay, who has been given the target to win the title, is now feeling the heat after going three games winless.

“We had problems with this pitch. At first we tried to play football from the back with the defenders but a lot of balls went astray, we played wrong balls and wrong passes all because of the bumpy pitch.

“That’s why in the second half we tried hit- and-run football. We tried to create chances from that and had one or two opportunities but we didn’t have a good chance.

“This is not how we play football and that is why I am happy with one point although I feel we dropped two points today,” said Akbay.

Meanwhile, Mushowani Stars kingpin Evans Katema scored late in the game to seal a come-from-behind win over an inconsistent Harare City 1-2 in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The 30-year-old striker, who is one of the few individuals who have illuminated the league so far this season, bulldozed his way past a startled Harare City rearguard before poking the ball goalwards but the municipal side’s goalkeeper Kelvin Shangiwa parried it back to the dreadlocked striker who wouldn’t miss the rebound.

Clemence Zimondi had scored late in the first half to cancel Collin Mujuru’s opener earlier in the game.

With their second win of the season, Mushowani took their points tally to eight while denying their guests a chance to move four places up the ladder.

The Mark Harrison-coached side remain 12th on the log with 10 points from nine matches. Mushowani coach Newman Mashipe reserved special mention for Katema and said his team can beat anyone if they continue scoring.

"Evans (Katema) is special to the team. I am very impressed by the team's performace and the result.