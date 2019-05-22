Tocky Vibes welcomes baby

By Taonga Nyemba

Zimdancehall artist Obey “Tocky Vibes” Makamure shared good news about his baby boy’s birth with his fans yesterday.

Prior to the new born baby, Tocky said he was ready for the added responsibility as he has always been responsible.

“Yes, mhuri yakura mudon wekutanga.

“As a father, the bigger the family the bigger the responsibility, tajaira because tagara tine maresponsibility akawanda.

“Tinobatika atingarwadziwe, tongotenda Mwari awedzera,” said Tocky.

The dancehall chanter said there was dispute between him and the nurses so he decided to name the baby after him.

“Pakaita hondo nema nurse, ndaida mwana anzi Chamakuvangu asi manures akati unoremedza mwana.

“Ndakazomuti Obey Makamure Jnr, ndiro ratakamupa, anotora rangu,” he said

Tocky said he will be dedicating a song to his newly born baby.

“Song yemukomana mudiki iripo, it’s on the way hayo,” said the chanter.

This comes after the Tushiri Tuye hit maker posted on his social media showing off his son to his fans.

“You are going to change this world my son #MWARI akatendeka mbiri yenyu mgaikudzwe,” posted Tocky on Instagram.

Tocky vibes said on Africa day he will be resting listening to his new album.

“Tinenge tiripo hedu tichiterera Villagers Money, tirimo mu Africa,” said Tocky. H-Metro