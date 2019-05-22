CST and Lorraine Guyo dating?

It appears socialite Thomas “CST” Chizhanje and Lorraine Guyo of the Ndinyengeiwo fame cum actress are not just workmates after all but are also in a love relationship.

After having initially denied the allegations in an earlier with publication that the two are not dating but was only a managing her business affairs, Chizhanje recently hinted the two are going out with a post on face book.

He posted a collage of pictures in his group Chizhanje and Friends accompanied with the caption:

“Introducing new bae mu WhatsApp Family group.”

Contacted for comment, CST said:

“I used me and Lorraine as characters in a scenario of a muroora being introduced in a family WhatsApp group and her being accepted in the family, but somehow people on social media have concluded I was introducing her as my official “bae”.

Several social media users in the group endorsed the relationship.

Below are some of the comments:

Veronica Musonza

She is pretty dnt waste tym mukande pakitchen asati adzvamurwa …all the best gys.

Vussy Mpofu

From uncle vekuGokwe… Muroora ngauye zvake tamufarira, akanaka and intelligent anogona marketing futi

Chiedza Sue Kunaka

Finally came out hah 😁ncoooooh aren’t you the cutest thing together 🤗❤️…wish you the best guys 😘

Natsai Charumbira Mukwazvure

Finally, I’m happy for you guys 😘😘💞💞💞💞❤️❤️❤️

Prince Zvakavapano

Ukadzikama hako Lorraine wazviwanira murume.

Tsom bho munhu zvekuti and anoda mumwe wake rough. But makadanana tsom asina gero here or pane akatotorerwa?

Anyway isu sana bamdiki tokutambira mumusha maiguru. U are so cute by the way. H-Metro