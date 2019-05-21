‘We will not stop innovating’: Econet

Econet Wireless has launched an all-new YoMix application that provides fresh, lustrous interface for its clients and a revamped menu loaded with several new functions.

The telecommunications company has said it will not stop innovating, adding that its application retains its hallmark functionalities of creating personalised bundles of voice, data, SMS and value added services, and offering discounted YoMix bundle combinations.

The product offers the option to buy bundles for friends and loved ones.

However, the company said with the new application customers can now buy YoMix bundles via EcoCash and access airtime credit.

The application is available to all Econet Buddie prepaid customers.

“We listened, we took note (of customer feedback), and we went to work creating and developing an all-new and vastly improved app that we believe our customers deserve,” Econet chief operating officer Mr Fayaz King said as he announced the launch last week.

“We are pleased to announce that YoMix is back, it’s especially suited to every individual’s product tastes and preferences, and it is now a lot more user-friendly than ever before.”

Econet chief commercial officer Mr Navdeep Kapur said the new YoMix was now available to every Buddie prepaid customer. He said the new application was re-launched with enhanced security that included a stronger, customisable password feature that customers can change anytime.

“He said the application also came with added security along with the ability for customers to retrieve PINs for over-scratched or damaged recharged cards.

The new YoMix app will now be linked to the Econet Web self-care platform, which gives customers instant access to their mobile number account and to all their transaction and usage history and links them to their customer services platforms.

Mr King said Econet will continue to innovate and create new products and services for its customers as well as re-imagining its product delivery processes with a view to improve and simplify user experience.

“We will not stop innovating and re-imagining. For us, this is about liberating and empowering the customer to basically ‘cook’ and ‘serve’ by themselves from the elaborate ‘buffet’ of products we offer.

“Gone and truly over are the days operators would impose products on customers. With YoMix, we are giving the power of choice and control back to the customer,” said Mr King. The Chronicle