Poor results stalk DeMbare, Bosso

By Eddie Chikamhi

Traditional giants Dynamos and Highlanders are constantly being reminded that football has changed following another round of miserable results at the weekend.

DeMbare, who have been enjoying a mini-recovery under new coach Tonderai Ndiraya, were humiliated by struggling Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys became the first victims of Farai Tawachera’s side which had not won a match in the opening seven league games.

Highlanders are still winless in eight games and it appears their coach Madinda Ndlovu is now at his wits’ end following the goalless draw against minnows Herentals at their Barbourfields fortress on Sunday.

Bosso, at this stage last year, had 17 points in the bag and were sitting among the leaders in the race.

But, after eight games this year, they have a paltry five points and are second from the bottom, just above Bulawayo Chiefs on goal difference.

Dynamos are also in the bottom half with 10 points.

Last year, the Harare giants had six points after eight games and had to fight hard to survive relegation in the second half.

Highlanders lost six weeks of pre-season because of a strike by the players.

DeMbare lost an entire team and had to conduct trials.

“I think the result had a huge psychological dent on the players and we have to try and work hard to lift their spirits because the games which are coming are not any easy,’’ said De- Mbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

‘’We are meeting Ngezi next and then after that we go away to FC Platinum.

“So, we really need to be at our best to fight. I didn’t see much fight (against Chiefs). I think there were stages where we were a bit complacent. We were not really threatening although we created some scoring opportunities.

“It’s a really huge psychological dent on the team and I think we took ourselves into this and we have to be strong and take ourselves out of this situation.

“We didn’t make it any secret that we want to beef up our squad obviously because of the quality that we have.

‘’We will do something when the window opens but at the moment we are really going to work with what we have.

‘’We have to try and encourage them and work on their mentality so that we get the results.’’ The Herald