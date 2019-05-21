Chidhakwa, Gudyanga case further remanded

By Tendai Rupapa

Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his former Permanent Secretary Francis Gudyanga were yesterday back in court and their case was further remanded to June 28 pending the determination of the former’s application for review at the High Court.

The former minister reportedly appointed Gudyanga the sole Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) board member.

The State alleges Gudyanga claimed $36 350 in sitting fees when no board existed.

The pair is facing another separate charge of abuse of office related to a dispute over Lennox Gold Mine in Mashava.

Few months ago, Chidhakwa — through his lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti — successfully applied to have his trial stalled pending determination of his application for review at the High Court.

In the lower court, Chidhakwa applied for exception to the charge, which was dismissed by magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini.

He also unsuccessfully applied to have both the magistrate and prosecutor Mr Michael Chakandida from the President’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit to recuse themselves.

He then approached the High Court for review and proceedings at the magistrates’ court were stopped pending the outcome of the application.

Gudyanga once applied for separation of trial on the basis that he wanted to be tried to avoid delays occasioned by waiting for the finalisation of Chidhakwa’s application.

The State opposed the application and insisted that they be tried jointly.

The two yesterday appeared before regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya who remanded them to June 28. The Herald