FC Platinum back to winning ways

By Mukudzei Chingwere in Zvishavane

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum needed a last-minute penalty to confirm their return to winning ways in a closely contested Premiership match against ZPC Kariba at Mandava yesterday.

For the second game running, the miners were awarded a penalty, but unlike the previous weekend where they missed, veteran midfielder Devon Chafa made sure to score from twelve yards, adding to a Rahman Kutsanzira first half goal.

The miners had gone for two successive games without collecting full points, but yesterday’s victory ensured they spent the night on top of the log standings after taking their points tally to 17 points and two ahead of ZPC Kariba.

Kutsanzira thrust the hosts into a 13th minute lead when he was left unattended in the box and fired home after receiving the ball from veteran Ali Sadiki.

Chafa and Mkhokheli Dube had chances to extend the lead in the opening stanza after getting a way behind the opposition defence but they were both not clinical missing clear chances.

ZPC Kariba came from the breather with renewed vigour dominating their opponents but Bornface Zuberi failed to complete a sleek movement blasting his effort over the bar.

The visitors will, however, be disappointed for leaving Zvishavane empty handed after a dominant second half which was inspired by coach Godfrey Tamirepi’s tinkering of his midfield.

Tamirepi introduced exciting offensive midfielder Tinotenda Chiunye for the defensive Brian Juru and the miners backtracked for the better part of the match.

Their effort in trying to get something from this game was extinguished a minute from time when Chafa converted the last-minute penalty. Sunday News