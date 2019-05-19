Bulawayo council guard who allegedly killed his girlfriend over text message dies in hospital

By Peter Matika

The Bulawayo City Council security guard who allegedly killed his girlfriend over a text message before attempting suicide by ingesting poison has died.

Police confirmed the death of Absolom Ndlovu, who was under police guard, at Mater Dei Hospital where he was admitted. He died on Thursday morning as a result of poison ingestion.

“Yes, I can confirm that he died at a hospital as a result of poisoning. However, we are not sure of the type of poison he ingested,” said acting police spokesperson for Bulawayo Province Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

Ndlovu, who was married, allegedly killed his girlfriend last week before leaving a note as he fled arrest. He was, however, arrested with the assistance of his wife, who revealed his whereabouts. According to a source, Ndlovu regained consciousness last Wednesday but was unable to speak.

According to reports, Ndlovu is suspected to have strangled his girlfriend Ms Vonai Mhoya (29) of Mpopoma suburb before he ran away.

Before he committed the crime he and his girlfriend had sought the intervention of Ms Mhoya’s mother who offered counselling on Saturday night after they fought over the message.

Sources said the couple appeared to have resolved their differences and they returned to Ms Mhoya’s house. Ndlovu is suspected to have killed his girlfriend during the night.

The note read: “Nanso isiphetho sesiwule lonaLinda uyalandela. Lisale kuhle mawule afuze unina yimi elimzondayo elifuna imali yakhe

(This is the end result of prostitution and Linda’s mother is next. Farewell you prostitutes who are like your mother. I’m the one you hate, whose money you are after). ”

A source close to the family said Ms Mhoya and Ndlovu were last seen on Saturday at around 8pm. Ms Mhoya’s lifeless body was discovered the following morning by her mother after a visit following unanswered phone calls.

“She found the door locked from outside with a padlock and all the windows were closed. The mother tried calling again and the phone was ringing inside the house,” said the source.

The source said Vonai’s mother checked for the keys and found them under the doormat. She then opened the door and was greeted by the lifeless body of her daughter. Sunday News